Inkster holding public meeting to get feedback on Inkster Park improvement plan

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — An in-person community engagement session will be held Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Inkster Recreation Center to get feedback on proposed park improvements and community connections to Inkster Park.

The event is being hosted by Wayne County Parks, the city of Inkster, Friends of the Rouge, and the Alliance of Rouge Communities.

The project is one of several initiatives the groups are collaborating on. In this case, they are working under a grant to implement habitat restoration and design amenities at Inkster Park within the Rouge River Watershed.

The focus of the Inkster Park Design project is to use the park areas to connect key neighborhoods and communities with the parks and the habitat being restored there. The activities being designed under this project, when constructed, include trails, non-motorized systems, bicycle and pedestrian bridges, kayak launch and portage, fishing access locations and access boardwalks.