Investigation finds Hamtramck police chief violated policies

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — An independent investigation has substantiated multiple allegations against Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri, including driving a city vehicle after drinking alcohol and pressuring officers to help in a custody dispute.

The city reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the investigation after a memo from a city employee began circulating, alleging the chief acted improperly on several occasions and may have broken the law.

The investigation, conducted by law firm Miller Johnson, combed through more than half a million documents and included about 40 witness interviews. The findings were released Sunday.



Substantiated allegations against chief

The investigation found several allegations against Altaheri to be true, including:



Driving a city vehicle after drinking alcohol

Pressuring officers to help in a custody dispute

Handing a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer and instructing them to put it to someone's head

Residents are calling for immediate action from city leadership.

"I would get fired if I worked like that at my job, doing side deals and took people's safety lightly. I wouldn't have a job," said Tracy Pilcher.

Mark Armand said city leaders need to step up.

"Do what's right for the city. If somebody did all those things they are accused of, then they shouldn't be in charge of anybody," Armand said.

Other officials investigated

The report also examined allegations against Officer David Adamczyk and City Manager Max Garbarino. All three officials are currently on administrative leave.

The investigation found Adamczyk committed overtime abuse and violated policies regarding stolen property, among other violations.

Regarding Garbarino, the investigation largely did not substantiate the initial allegations against him, but found he exercised poor judgment in his role as city manager, including delaying addressing allegations of misconduct by Altaheri and Adamczyk.

Garbarino told me by phone he would have taken action sooner, but claims Mayor Amer Ghalib told him he had no authority to do so.

"Max was just doing his job. He was a whistleblower, and he came out and did his job, and he shouldn't have been suspended," Armand said.

City officials decline comment

The report was posted on the city's website and taken down soon after, but not before 7 News Detroit downloaded the document.

I reached out to the city's mayor and every member of the city council for comment, but received no responses. I also reached out to Hamtramck's police chief, but have not yet heard back.

The report's findings are set to be discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

