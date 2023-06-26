It looked like a 'hurricane' hit the front lawn; Dearborn residents cleaning up after Sunday's storm

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn is one of the cities hit hardest by Sunday's storm that swept through hard and fast.

"It was five-minute storm. It wasn't even that long," said Nader Elabed. His wife took a short video of sparking power lines in their backyard to show DTE.

It was a neighbor's tree that came down in the storm and landed on the power lines and the Elabed family's detached garage.

"All you could hear was popping," said Laila Elabed. "It was a legit fireworks show right above my garage and it really scared us so I had the kids sleep in the basement last night."

The Elabeds' home now has partial power as DTE crews work to restore them and thousands of across Southeast Michigan who also lost some or all power as a result of Sunday's storm.

"A quarter of the house is functioning so I put an extension cord to the refrigerator because I can't have the food going bad tonight," said Laila. "The washer and dryer are down. I'm not even opening my computer right now so everything will have to wait."

George Ayoub lives down the street and he said he was in Toronto when his sister contacted him about the damage outside their house.

A tall tree that was in the front yard of a house two doors away toppled over and landed on top of Ayoub's sister's car which was parked in their driveway.

On Monday, George was cleaning up as his sister was contacting her insurance company and documenting the damage.

"I didn't check the house yet so I need to check the house to be sure there is nothing else," George told 7 Action News.

The downed tree that damaged the car spanned across the driveway of the house where Mary Brammer lives with her husband. Their home didn't sustain any apparent damage but the fallen tree had been blocking their driveway.

Thankfully, Mary said some of their neighbors joined their children and grandchildren in clearing the tree from the driveway so they could get to some important doctor appointments Monday.

"The community was wonderful," Mary said. "It's the Dearborn spirit."

