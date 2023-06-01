'It still wasn’t enough': Family reacts to charging of ex-boyfriend in kidnapping, murder of Detroit nurse

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Charges have now been filed against Jamere Miller, the 36-year-old from Inkster who allegedly kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Patrice Wilson.

According to family, Wilson had been trying to distance herself from Miller and Miller was becoming more obsessive.

Detroit police say Wilson, a nurse, was leaving her shift at the Detroit Receiving Hospital on Saturday, May 13 when Miller approached her disguised in a blond wig and glasses.

Allegedly, Miller forced Wilson into her own car, he shot her fatally wounding her, then got into the driver's seat and fled.

Pamela Golden, Patrice Wilson's grandmother, said to us, "He took my granddaughter. He took her. For what? Because he couldn’t have her? It’s really hard for us to take it in. How could a person put this on us? How?"

Wilson's car was found later that Saturday at an apartment complex in Novi. She was found lifeless inside.

The next day Miller turned himself into Detroit police.

Since then, Golden told us she's been sitting on her front porch, waiting for her little girl who she knows isn't coming back home.

"I’m lookig' for her to pull up, and she’s not going to pull up anymore," Golden said.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, "The evidence in this case will show that this defendant was responsible for the death of Miss Wilson and the other crimes that we are, and there are numerous, that we are alleging today."

Miller has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm.

"It wasn’t enough. It still wasn’t enough," Golden said.

Thursday, Worthy said domestic violence continues to be a huge problem in Southeast Michigan with women dying from it every year.

A top factor in saving a person's life is communication, telling someone what you're experiencing, and someone listening.

When asked if there's anything she would like people to learn from Wilson, Golden said, "Please come forward. Tell somebody what’s going on. Get out of the relationship."

