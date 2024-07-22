'It was a way of life for him.' Family of slain Melvindale police officer speaks out

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday afternoon the Melvindale Police Department held an officer-led procession, bringing the body of fallen Officer Mohamed Said to Verheden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park.

It was the first step in laying the community leader to rest.

VIDEO: Melvindale officials speak about fallen Officer Mohamed Said

Melvindale officials speak about fallen Officer Mohamed Said

Melvindale officials spoke about Officer Said during a Monday evening news conference.

"It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you today as the mayor of Melvindale to address the tragic loss of our dedicated police officer, Mohamed Said. Today, we mourn the passing of a hero in our community, an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for our safety," Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira said. "We as a community will always honor the sacrifice he made protecting and serving our residents with unwavering courage and commitment to Melvindale.""To officer Mo Said's family. friends and colleagues of our fallen officer, I offer my deepest condolences and unwavering support. Your loss is our loss and we stand with you in this time of grief and mourning. Please know that our entire community, the city of Melvindale, is with you and here for you. "

Officer Said was a man in his mid-20s known for giving to others.

Family member Habsh Ahmed told 7 News Detroit, "He loved his job, he loved it. It was not a job, it was not a career, it was a way of life for him."

Ahmed said Said put his whole heart and soul into serving his community.

He said for family members today his death is, "Very difficult and we are hurting."

Melvindale Police say Sunday Officer Said was responding to a scene near a Melvindale car wash, checking out a group of people who were reportedly hanging around.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Active search underway for suspect after Melvindale officer shot and killed

Active search underway for suspect after Melvindale officer shot and killed

They say a suspect took off running, there was a struggle between him and Said, and that's when Said was shot and killed.

Police say the man who shot and killed Said is 44-year-old Michael Lopez who is still on the loose.

"As family, we all believe and have faith that the authorities will bring justice and the perpetrator will be captured," said Ahmed. "It’s just a matter of time."

There's a $37,500 reward, and climbing, for any information on Lopez's whereabouts.

As authorities search, the community is already honoring Said.

First responder Kenneth Isaacson, known as "Kid Santa" heard that Said would pick up overtime shifts for extra money to buy toys for kids in the community in need.

Now Isaacson is holding a toy drive at the Melvindale Police Station in Said's honor.

"It's just blown up," said Isaacson, "Just absolutely like, every time I refresh my phone there’s like 20 more notifications."

Within a day, an outcry of love for a man who it is said showed his love for others every day.

"It’s very difficult and we are hurting but we do believe that Mohammed is in a better place, in heaven, paradise, because he died in the line of duty, serving the people of Melvindale," said Ahmed.