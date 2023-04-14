Jailhouse phone calls to be used at trial of two men accused of killing rising star Egypt Covington

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jailhouse phone calls are expected to be introduced at the trial of two men charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an up-and-coming singer in her home.

In the summer of 2017, the body of Egypt Covington, 27, was found in her Van Buren Township home, tied up with Christmas lights. Her dog Ruby was found nearby, unharmed.

The intruders were after marijuana they thought had been left in a home near Egypt's. But the men reportedly knocked on the wrong door, and before they fled from Egypt's home, she was fatally shot.

One man charged in the case, Shane Evans, has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and, as part of a deal. He's agreed to testify against his alleged accomplices, his half-brother Timothy Moore and Shandon Groom, a cousin.

On Friday, Judge Wanda Evans said she'd allow Moore and Groom to be joined for one trial instead of two, a relief for Lindsay's family and those who fought to have Michigan State Police handle the case instead of Van Buren Township Police.

Moore and Groom are scheduled to go on trial in July.

Click on the video to see Friday's developments.

