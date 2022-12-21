Last-minute holiday shoppers scramble before Christmas and this week's blizzard

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Last-minute holiday shopping is standard practice for many this time of the year, but with a potential blizzard before Christmas, folks now have even less time to check off their shopping list.

7 Action News Reporter Faraz Javed went to Fairlane Green Shopping Center in Allen Park to see for himself.

"I'm stressed right now. I'm trying to make sure I get off the hill," said Nate Lopez.

A loud and proud last-minute shopper, Nate Lopez, scrambles to tick off that shopping list.

"When did your wife buy your Christmas gift?" asked Javed.

"Like a couple of months ago," said Lopez.

"Some things never change," said Javed.

"No, they don't. I think men are worse than women because they are fully prepared," said Lopez.

But it was the opposite with Alexandra Resendez. She had just finished shopping for her boyfriend with her mom and nephew.

"Yes, he already got mine because I'm the last-minute shopper, and he's not," said Resendez.

"You are doing last-minute shopping, and he's not?! When did he buy yours? Asked Javed.

"Like two weeks ago," said Resendez.

Resendez also spoke about the long checkout lines at stores.

"The second we got in there, my mom had to get in line, so I could shop, and by the time I was done shopping, we were ready to go,' said Resendez.

However, Nurse Nkenge Campbell is not worried because she did most of her holiday shopping online.

"Mostly for Amazon, Macy's," said Campbell.

"Have they all arrived?" asked Javed.

"Yes, all arrived and packed," said Campbell.

Faraz Javed also reached out to Amazon to see how they manage last-minute deliveries during bad weather. In an official statement, Amazon's spokesperson writes:

"Our delivery promises factor in forecasted weather, and delivery dates are shown transparently at checkout."

They suggest that last-minute shoppers look for an 'arrive by Christmas' message to ensure the item makes it under the tree by the 24th.

Meanwhile, Angela Fisher is worried about regular mail.

"I mailed some last-minute cards, don't tell anybody," said Fisher.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, USPS says, "Our letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if they feel it is safe to do so. Their personal safety comes first."

USPS is also urging folks to help letter carriers by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes and clearing snow from sidewalks, steps, and porches.

