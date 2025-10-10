Livonia couple's home severely damaged after out-of-control driver crashes truck into house

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia couple is dealing with extensive damage to their home after an out-of-control driver slammed his truck into their house Thursday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the quiet neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the truck driving erratically throughout the neighborhood before the crash occurred.

Nicole Wilson was sitting in her living room when she heard an engine revving, then watched in horror as the incident unfolded.

"The whole house shook, and you could hear the car still running," Wilson said.

Wilson had just returned home from a medical treatment when the crash happened.

"Looked up to see the truck coming onto the lawn and into the house," Wilson said. "I'm a cancer survivor, and I had just had an infusion that morning to help boost my immune system."

Livonia police arrested the driver of the truck on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police are waiting for test results to come back to determine if the driver will be charged.

Joshua Smith, one of the Wilsons' neighbors, came outside after hearing the crash.

"I hear a lot of commotion outside, I hear a bit of a crash, and within minutes, tons and tons of sirens coming in… obviously must of lost control and straight into the house," Smith said. "It's a very quiet neighborhood, I've really enjoyed being here, so it's just rare to see that happen around here at least."

Home surveillance video shows the black truck hitting a mailbox and planters in front of the Wilsons' subdivision before reversing and proceeding further into the neighborhood.

Kate Tucco, who lives near the front of the subdivision, said the driver ran over her front lawn as well.

"People come speeding on this corner all the time, and we've seen multiple accidents on this corner because of people coming in too fast or cutting the corner," Tucco said.

"I was really concerned because, honestly, I didn't know what was going to happen, if they were going to drive further into the house, cause more damage to the property," Tucco said.

Despite the extensive damage to their home, Nicole Wilson said she's grateful no one was seriously injured and appreciative of the support from neighbors.

"We had a very nice response from the neighbors just to see if we were okay and if we needed anything, and even had a couple of witnesses that stayed to make sure that they gave statements," Nicole said.

