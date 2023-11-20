Local turkey farm sees taking walk-ins after seeing drop in sales ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local turkey farm says they've seen a significant drop in sales this year.

Roperti's Turkey Farm has been in Livonia since 1948. The owner, Christine Roperti says each Thanksgiving season, they typically sell out of their 4,000 birds in a matter of days.

"The turkeys are all dressed for them the day before you pick up your order. Dressed means they’re all ready to go into the oven. The gizzard, liver, and heart are all in a separate bag by its wing, and that goes inside the cavity," said Roperti as she explained the process of buying a bird at her farm." All of the juices and flavor is in the meat and that’s what makes mine tasty and juicy."

Roperti says this year they've seen a 16% drop in business. She believes families are likely making a more cost-efficient choice as a result of inflation.

Roperti says because they're seeing hundreds fewer orders than they typically would, they expect to have some turkeys left over for the Christmas holiday season. She says they have not been able to sell birds past Thanksgiving for the last few years because they typically sell out.

"You have to deal with it. It’s just a part of being in business. Some years are great, some years are not so great and that’s just the way it is. As long as I make the people who buy from me, my customers, happy that’s all that matters," said Roperti.

For more information on Roperti's Turkey Farm, visit their website. The farm says they are taking walk-in orders over the next two days.