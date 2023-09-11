Man believes he was targeted after dangerous package placed in his truck's wheel well

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "If that person would have got up and left, they could be dead right now," said Machelle Hamlin about what neighbors first thought was a bomb found in a man's truck Sunday afternoon.

Wayne Police responded and evacuated the area around Gloria Street near Annapolis and began investigating the possible explosive that was found in a wheel well of the man's truck. It had been set on top of a tire.

"Police just came to all our doors and told us to evacuate down to the end of the street," said Andrew Maciag who lives across the street from the man who found the device.

Wayne Police tell 7 Action News that the owner of the truck believes he was targeted. Detectives are now trying to determine who may have been trying to scare or injure him or any members of his family.

"Who would do that though? They're going to put a bomb in your car so that when you get in it, it's going to blow up. That's crazy," Hamlin said.

The Metro Bomb Squad was able to defuse the homemade incendiary device that appears to have been designed to cause a fire instead of an explosion.

Detectives say they have persons of interest but not a specific suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Lt. Carter at (734) 721-1598.