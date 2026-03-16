Man faces 5 felony charges after allegedly stabbing 3 people at Gibraltar bar police call a problem

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 24-year-old man is facing five felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, after allegedly stabbing three men inside a Gibraltar bar early Saturday morning.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Man charged after allegedly stabbing 3 people at Gibraltar bar

Preston Richard Schultz was arrested after the stabbing at Riverbillies Bar in Gibraltar, which occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday. He appeared in court Monday morning and remains in jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on March 24.

According to police, one victim was stabbed in the neck near his carotid artery and in the chest. Two victims were treated at a hospital and have since been released. A third victim declined treatment on scene.

Detective Sgt. Gary Robinson described the injuries to each victim.

"Victim one was stabbed in the neck near his carotid artery, and in the center of his chest, he was transported to the hospital. Victim two was stabbed in the right hand while attempting to break up the fight. He declined medical treatment on scene but later drove himself to the hospital for medical treatment. Victim three was cut on the left forearm when attempting to break up the fight. He declined treatment also, on scene," Robinson said.

Police say the knife used in the assault was recovered at the scene.

Robinson also revealed details of a phone call he says Schultz made to his ex-girlfriend after driving away from the scene.

"Ellie, I'm going to [expletive] jail for a long time for attempted murder, cause I tried [expletive] killing somebody, listen I'm going to prison, after that guy said that [expletive] I cut him in the throat, I'm going to jail you do know that right, it's attempted homicide, the last quote I tried to stab him, I stabbed him in the [expletive] rib cage and I think maybe his arm, I [expletive] I stabbed him," Robinson said.

A detective told 7 News Detroit Reporter Carli Petrus over the phone that Riverbillies is becoming what police call a "problem bar." Gibraltar police say there are three bars in the city, and Riverbillies is the only one officers are routinely responding to for calls for service. The detective also said the police chief previously asked the bar's owners to increase safety measures before this incident. Gibraltar police were not available for an on-camera interview.

We reached out to the bar's owners for comment, but have not yet heard back.

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