Melvindale community comes together to collect toys in honor of fallen police officer

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the wake of Officer Mohamed Said’s death, people from across metro Detroit have been bringing toys to the Melvindale Police Department.

“It’s just been an amazing show of support and it encompasses what we perceived this officer to be,” said Kelly Stovall.

WXYZ

Stovall is one of the people behind the toy drive. She never met Officer Said in person but they crossed paths virtually when he made an anonymous post in a community group she runs on Facebook.

His post said:

Hello, I know this is scanner group but if you live in Melvindale and you are struggling financially to make your kids happy this summer, please list the things that could possibly make your kids summer better. It’s just a thought that came to my head and I want to give back to this beautiful community, of course with what I can afford. Thank you.

After Said died, Stovall let people know it was him that made the post and the idea of the toy drive came up.

“It’s a great feeling to know that people of all cultures, all faiths, all ages, all genders of all beliefs are stepping forward to want to give back to what this officer believed in,” said Stovall.

People are also able to donate toys at the Custard Hut in Dearborn Heights.

“I want to be able to honor him in the way he deserves,” said Zahra Saad, owner of The Custard Hut.

WXYZ

Zahra Saad says people have been dropping off the toys to store non-stop.

“It’s amazing how many people are coming out bringing a toy, bringing multiple toys and toys for all ages,” said Saad.

Meanwhile, Kelly Stovall says she hopes Officer Said’s passion to help others continues to inspire people in the community.

“We need more people like Officer Said to keep us safe,” said Stovall. “It’s a good feeling knowing that he loved everything about his community

The toy drive at The Custard Hut ends on Sunday. All the toys will be bagged up and delivered to the Melvindale Police Department.

