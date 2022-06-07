Memorial bench to be replaced after family speaks out & 7 Action News takes action

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family has spoken out about a missing memorial honoring their 20-year-old son and brother from Ypsilanti, killed in a crash eight years ago. A special bench and plaque were marked to remember him until recently.

The family of Marcus Macintosh says they didn’t know why a memorial bench honoring him, was tossed out. “Marcus was like Buddha and kids flocked to him at that bench and would hang out there.” says his mother Camille Woods.

She says Marcus and his family lived at Kirkridge Park Co-Op for more than a decade. Back in 2014, friends and family dedicated the bench to pay tribute. In July of that year in Van Buren Twp., the young man died during a tragic vehicle crash. He was known as loving, full of compassion, and had a strong desire to help others.

“My former neighbor climbed into the dumpster to pull out the plaque and bears so I could have them,” says Woods.

After we reached out to get answers, we learned that a mistake had been made and would soon be remedied. A statement we received from management reads as follows:

We hired a contractor to replace a number of benches throughout our community that were in disrepair. The memorial bench was never intended to be one of the benches replaced. The contractor mistakingly removed that bench with the others. We are replacing the bench and having a new plaque made to put on the bench, and return it to its original position on the property. We feel terrible that this happened and are trying to make it right by the family.

Marcus’s family says an in-person apology and explanation would go a long way, and they’re still waiting and hoping that will happen.