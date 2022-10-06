Michigan State Police reports 'active shooting scene' in Dearborn, tells people to 'stay away'

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are telling people to stay away from the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Police are calling the situation "a current active shooting scene" and they say the situation is "active and dangerous." MSP says the shooter is still firing shots.

A tweet from the City of Dearborn's account says people should avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe. Troopers and officers are working to clear the entire area around the hotel. The area of Michigan Avenue in question features a large number of restaurants.

No other details have been released. 7 Action News is working to develop more information on the situation.

