New romance novel bookstore Mon Coeur opens in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new bookstore dedicated exclusively to romance novels has opened its doors in Canton, joining a growing trend of specialty bookshops popping up across Michigan and the country.

Mon Coeur, owned by Carolyn Haering, offers romance book lovers a dedicated space to find their next favorite read and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

"I've been thinking about it for a while," Haering said.

Haering was inspired to open her own romance bookstore after visiting a similar shop in New York.

"I was, like, I love every single book here. I know if I pick something up, I'm going to be really excited about it," Haering said.

The store has already attracted customers from across metro Detroit, including book clubs looking for their next great read.

"I love it, I think it's so cool," said Miriam Kurt, who visited the store with members of her book club. "I have seen other stores like this in different states like New York and Florida, but I never thought Michigan would be lucky enough to get one."

Mon Coeur isn't Michigan's first romance-only bookstore. A shop called "Read My Lips" has found success in Marquette, and its owners recently announced plans to open a location in Birmingham soon.

When asked about the sustainability of a niche bookstore concept, Haering emphasized the enduring popularity of the romance genre.

"Well, romance books have been around forever. I mean, they used to have, like, Fabio on the cover, right? And so this isn't a new genre, this isn't a new kind of market, this is just a market that people have kind of like pushed aside and people didn't really want to talk about, and now it's becoming easier for people to be able to talk about their favorite romance authors or their favorite romance books without feeling judged or feeling icky about it," Haering said.

Beyond books, Mon Coeur also sells locally made apparel and merchandise. Haering envisions the store as a community gathering space.

"I want people to know that they're welcome here. That they're welcome to chat about their favorite books, they're welcome to hang out and ... and read a couple chapters if they're unsure about a book, they're welcome to talk to other people if they want. I really just want people to kind of gather and just to share their love of books," Haering said.

