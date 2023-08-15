Off-duty police officer jumps into action to save a neighbor's choking child

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Mohammed Hacham is at home, his police radio is usually off, but Monday evening as he was about to take a nap before the midnight shift as a Melvindale Police officer, Hacham's radio was on.

Hacham then heard dispatchers calling for officers and EMS to respond to Kendal Steet near Gould on a report of a child not breathing.

"I just bolted," said Hacham, who can be seen on surveillance video running out of the side door of his home in Dearborn along with his brother as the two race down to the corner to where there was a crowd surrounding a small child who appeared lifeless.

The two-year-old boy had choked on some chicken.

Hacham, who has only been a police officer for three months, said his training from the Oakland Police Academy kicked in from the moment he ran out of his house to picking up the little boy and delivering blows to his back.

"My main focus was the kid," he said. "That's the priority at that point. Everything around me just didn't matter."

Thankfully the child began to show signs of life as Hacham then carried the boy to Dearborn Police officers and EMS who were also quick to respond.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, the boy was back home with his family Tuesday. His father said he's doing fine and he's thankful for his neighbor.

"If it's your time, it's your time, and it wasn't this boy's time," said Hacham. "I wasn't going to let that happen."

Melvindale Police Lt. Robert Kennaley said he wasn't surprised when he got word that Officer Hacham, one of his newest police officers, jumped in to help the child.

Lt. Kennaley said Hacham is a kind-hearted person and a go-getter who is dedicated to helping the community.

And if nothing else, Hacham urges people to take a few minutes just to search YouTube for credible sources on how to assist someone who is choking.

"It takes five minutes," he said. "Luckily, I was taught at the police academy, you know, what to do. Everything's on YouTube. Parents should be well aware because we (first responders) can't be there right when something happens."

Hacham went on to say, "One person that really made an impact on my life is Director (David) Ceci of the Oakland Police Academy. Without his training and without his knowledge and experience, this would have not been done."

