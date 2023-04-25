Off-duty Westland police officer accused of threatening to shoot man in the face in Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An off-duty Westland police officer was arrested Saturday after an incident at a bar in Wyandotte during which he allegedly threatened to shoot a man in the face.

The 52-year-old officer, who spent 20 years with the Detroit Police Department before joining Westland police six years ago, was with a friend when it happened at Dotte Pub on Oak Street.

Both men were reportedly intoxicated when the off-duty officer, who was accused of being belligerent, was told police would be called if he didn't leave. He reportedly responded by saying he was the police.

During the incident, the off-duty officer, who did have a loaded gun on him, threatened to shoot a man before his friend allegedly took his gun from the small of his back.

Wyandotte police would only confirm that there was a disturbance at the bar Saturday evening and that two people were arrested.

Westland Police Department Deputy Chief Kyle Dawley released the following statement Tuesday:

We just learned of this incident ourselves. That person is a Westland Police Department employee but has been off of work for a period of time. We did not anticipate him returning to work. We have initiated an internal investigation into the incident. At this time he has not been formally charged with a crime.

Dawley declined to say why the officer has been off of work or why they weren't anticipating his return to work.

Both the officer and his friend have been released from jail pending possible charges.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said they have received a warrant request for an incident at a bar in Wyandotte and that it's being reviewed.

7 Action News has not been unable to reach the officer for comment.

