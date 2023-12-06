Parents help replace ruined items after holiday flood at Rochester Community School Building

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a pipe burst and flooded several classrooms in a Rochester Community School District building, dozens of parents jumped in to help replace damaged items.

The district says on Thanksgiving day a coupling broke between two pipes causing water to go into the hallway at University Hills Elementary School. The water seeped into several classrooms and office spaces and sat for days, causing serious damage.

The damage was so extensive the district was forced to close the building on the Monday after the holiday as cleaning efforts got underway.

"It was really just bad luck that it occurred on Thanksgiving day and no one was scheduled in the building for a few days to catch it," said University Hills principal Todd Calcamuggio."There was seven classrooms that were affected as well as a few office spaces, a couple conference rooms, and a couple of bathrooms as well. Damage ranged anywhere from furniture items to consumables: pens, pencils, scissors, fidgets that students use."

Kaitlyn Axford, who teaches fourth grade at the school, says she lost a rug, bookcases, and had some damage to her bulletin boards following the flood.

"It was a mess. When (I) first walked in, I didn’t even notice how bad some of the damage was but as I looked at it a little bit closer, my bookshelves, the bottoms were all wet and soaking up the water," said Axford. "I thought for sure I wouldn’t get any of the stuff back or it’d be a very long time."

Sabrina Harras, who is the school's PTA president, says as soon as parents heard about what happened they began coordinating to donate replacement items. In the week since the flood, the school has received delivery after delivery.

"The community just immediately wanted to donate things. There were companies donating lunches. The parents were donating money to buy the teachers lunches while they were here cleaning up," said Sabrina Harras. "I couldn’t believe how much everybody stepped up immediately without even like knowing the full impact."

Teachers and administrators say it’s a testament to the character of their district families.

"It’s just an amazing place and I feel so fortunate to be able to work here. To be this supported it was great to see," said Axford.

There are still a few items that need to be replaced. If you’d like to help, you can find more information on the University Hills PTA webpage.