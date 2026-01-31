Plymouth ice festival returns with perfect freezing conditions

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Plymouth's downtown district has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 150 ice sculptures scattered throughout the area, drawing visitors from across Michigan and beyond during what organizers are calling the most anticipated festival in years.

The Plymouth Ice Festival is back with ideal conditions after last year's disappointing weather that brought rain and messy puddles instead of the crisp, cold temperatures needed to showcase the intricate ice artwork.

"Actually the coldest weather we've gotten in the last 10 years, throughout the festival and leading up to the festival," said Sam Plymale, director for the city of Plymouth Downtown Development Authority.

The frigid temperatures have been a blessing for the more than 150 ice sculptures on display, allowing carvers to push creative boundaries without worrying about their artwork melting.

"This is perfect. We can do whatever we want, defy gravity," said Titus Arensberg, an ice carver from Ohio and 2016 national champion.

Arensberg spent 16 hours crafting an ice Statue of Liberty as a tribute to America's 250th birthday, using hot aluminum pressed with an iron to stick pieces together. The detailed sculpture includes multiple spikes for the crown that were still being added during the festival.

Plymale said Friday's frigid temperatures have rejuvenated this annual tradition, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Plymouth. The cold weather is a welcome change from recent year's, when warm temperatures and rain dampened the festival's impact.

"Last decade, just about every year leading up to the festival or during the weekend, we get a 50-degree or rainy day and puts a damper on the crispness of the ice," Plymale said.

This year marks the first time the festival features a 300-foot zipline along Ann Arbor Trail, giving visitors a unique aerial perspective of all the ice sculptures in Kellogg Park.

There are opportunities to heat back up with warming stations and hot cocoa, or participate in the DDA's game of Bingo, where 24 businesses are participating.

The festival continues through Sunday, and weather permitting, the sculptures will remain standing 24 hours a day for public viewing.

"This weekend is the biggest economic driver for our businesses during the winter season. We have 300 events year round, this is the big one during the winter season," Plymale said.

For more information about the event, visit plymouthicefestival.com.

