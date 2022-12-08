Man who escaped Wayne County Jail taken back into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say a man who escaped from the Wayne County Jail Wednesday evening has been recaptured.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom. He is a 6' tall Black man, with shoulder-length dreads, weighing about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black Nike sweatpants.

We are told that he was not yet registered at the jail at the time of the escape. He was in custody for domestic violence. He was taken into custody when he arrived at the home of the victim.

Sheriff's officials say they are unsure at this time how he got out of the jail.

Police say the domestic violence victim is cooperating with officers. There were multiple police units at the victim's home following the escape.