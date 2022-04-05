Redford couple alarmed by drive-by shooting outside home known for 12-foot skeleton

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It was it was loud," said Donavan Richardson about the gunshots that woke him and his fiancée up just shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. "It frightened me. I jumped out of bed."

The couple lives on Beech Daly near 7 Mile Road in Redford. And the shooting was captured on video from their Ring camera surveillance system. In that video, you can hear six loud gunshots and see the muzzle flashes from the rifle used in the drive-by shooting.

Redford Police officers recovered six shell casings from a 7.62 mm caliber rifle, according to Det. Sgt. John Burris.

Police have not located where the bullets landed, but, thankfully, there are no known injuries.

Alicia Bonanno, Richardson's fiancée, said they don't have any enemies. And she says they have grown accustomed to the attention that comes with their rather large Halloween decoration that has become a year-long fixture in their front yard.

At the beginning of every month, the couple redecorates their 12-foot skeleton known as "Skelly Boy."

"Even people who live two or three hours away will drive to come and see him," Bonanno told 7 Action News.

"We don't do anything harmful with the decorations," added Richardson. "We don't try to hurt nobody's feelings."

Police said the shooter's vehicle appears to be a smaller four-door sedan, possibly gray in color.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Burris at 313-387-2579

