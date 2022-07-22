DETROIT (WXYZ) — “And this is how I am left to remember my baby,” says Sherrie.

Every day, five times a day, Sherrie says she sits in her son’s room, decorated with his accomplishments and his favorite belongings. Because when she walks in, “I feel like I'm with him, I just feel like I'm with him,” says Sherrie.

Her son Devonte Jones was killed in September of last year. Gunned down hours after his shift ended as a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Four men were charged in connection with the murder. Sherrie says at least two were her son's childhood friends.

“They went to Plymouth together, grew up in the same neighborhood,” says Sherrie.

But Jones, who his mother says was a good student and ambitious,s was still hanging out with people who were on a different path than him.

"We used to always tell him, you are different, you’re life is different, people who you think is your friend is not your friends.”

Yesterday the four men were in court and a group text message between them and Jones was read out loud by a homicide detective detailing an escalating argument and plans to meet up and fight.

Jones was killed around 4:15 am on September 20th. A half-hour earlier at 3:57 am one of the suspects texted Jones saying, “I don’t want you to get hurt more than you expected.”

At 3:57 am another text reading, “I'm trying to say you for real"

One minute later Jones responded by texting, “You ain't saving sh*t stop flapping your gums because I'm not about it.”

4:13 am, two minutes before Jones was believed to be killed, one of the suspects allegedly texted saying, “Yea me and meech cleared it up.”

Sherrie wants her son's death to be a reminder to everyone to be cautious who you trust.

“Your children have to be careful who they think is they friends,” says Sherrie.

The four men charged in his death are due back in court in August, and we will continue to follow this story.

