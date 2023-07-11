Some Plymouth Township residents push back against Northville Downs relocation

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Downs has called Northville home for over 100 years, but is seeking approval to build a brand new facility in neighboring Plymouth Township.

The proposal has passed the planning commission unanimously and final approval will soon be in front of the township board, but some residents are organizing opposition to stop it.

“I raised 5 kids here, it’s a great place. They’re screwing it up,” said resident Bill Pine.

Pine is one of a handful of Plymouth Township residents behind the "Stop the Racetrack" campaign. Many of them have called Plymouth home for more than 40 years, and say Northville Downs doesn’t belong.

“This is almost like a bedroom community," said resident Dale Bernhardt. "We want to keep the traffic down and we also don't want the influence of a gambling hall for our kids, that’s not what we’re about.”

The racetrack has been in nearby Northville for more than 100 years owned by the same family for nearly 80 years. Their current building, still open for this year, allows people to watch and bet live horse races on weekends and is open during the week to bet on simulcast races.

“It idealizes it to call it just a race track, it’s a gambling facility,” said resident Ron Hoge. "We don't want the gambling in Plymouth Township.”

“The level of gaming that’s happening and continuing to happen at Northville Downs is frankly kind of primitive, it goes back 100 years,” said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. “If you want to bet on sports, if you want to play cards, if you want to play the roulette wheel or any type of casino gaming you can do that on your phone right now.”

Heise says the owners are now planning to build a brand new facility, eyeing a piece of Plymouth township land about 5 miles down the road from the current facility. The PUD already passed the planning commission. The township and track owners are currently negotiating a community benefit agreement.

"This is a very unique project, this is the only horse racing track left in Michigan," Heise said. “Its a very attractive site, whether it's for Northville Downs or some other developer. We're just treating these guys like we would any other developer.”

Heise is in favor of the project and says the plans don't include a casino, adding the township is still negotiating with the owners to include more events and amenities that benefit the community.

“I think it’s a good project for Plymouth," Heise said. "I think it helps diversify the businesses on the 5 Mile corridor, it’s close to their traditional customer base and they’re really looking to make this a much more brighter, more open, more family-friendly venue.”

Heise also says revenue sharing would bring money into the township, and doesn’t foresee any traffic issues.

However, the residents behind stop the racetrack disagree.

“Right now the traffic is horrendous... It's only going to add to a traffic problem we have right now,” Bernhardt said. “It's going to affect a lot more roads than they say.”

Bernhardt and those opposed are spreading the word, talking to thousands of residents ahead of a potential board vote, which could be weeks or months away.

“Know what your elected officials are doing," Bernhardt said. "As we talk to those people, we’re finding out they don't want it and we're afraid that our elected officials aren’t listening.”

“We want to make sure that this is a project that truly benefits the community, so that’s why we're taking our time and trying to get as many other amenities from Northville Downs,” Heise said. “If there’s ever a vote about this by the township board, everybody will have proper notice and an opportunity to be heard.”