Southfield family shocked by $450 towing bill after crash gets relief after talking to 7 News Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A mother got an unexpected surprise after 7 News Detroit helped resolve a costly towing dispute that left her family facing a $450 bill they couldn't afford.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Woman hit with overpriced towing bill

Kenyatta Douglas said her 19-year-old son, Croix McMiller, was involved in a crash on Wednesday on Five Mile Road and Fairfield Road in Livonia when icy conditions caused him to lose control while changing lanes.

"Very slippery, very icy," McMiller said about the road conditions that day. "I tried to go into the middle lane, and I slipped into the far left lane, and I was trying to regain control of the car, and next thing I notice, as I get hit, he honks at me as I was getting hit."

The impact pushed the fender of the red Jeep Cherokee McMiller was driving into the wheel, making it undrivable and leaving the car stuck in the road. Douglas said she was on the phone with AAA when police requested the car be moved.

"My son is young, it's his first accident, so I was actually on the phone with AAA when the officer was asking me how long it would be. So I was asking AAA, and AAA told me since it was in the street, it would be a priority, and it would be about 45 minutes," Douglass said.

However, the delay made the roadblock a safety hazard, so Livonia police had the vehicle towed by their contracted partners at Livonia Towing. McMiller said he didn't think there was a choice in the matter.

When the family called to find out the towing cost, they received shocking news.

"I said how much is this going to be. She looked up the information, and she said $450," Douglas said.

The bill was particularly devastating for the family's finances. Douglass said she hasn't been working for a year due to spine surgery, and her son just graduated from high school and hasn't been able to find a job yet. She noted that AAA would have towed the vehicle for free.

"We don't know what to do, we don't know who to call. We don't know if there's anyone that can help us," Douglas said.

After 7 News Detroit reached out to Livonia police about the situation, they contacted the towing company to get an explanation for the charge. The company said it was all a misunderstanding and reduced the price to their flat rate tow of $145.

Livonia police also negotiated that there would be no daily storage fees to pay.

Douglas said she's grateful someone advocated for her family, but worries about others who might find themselves in similar situations without help and unaware of potential towing charges.

"I don't think a lot of people know that they could be out of probably a week's salary just to get a car towed," Douglas said.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Livonia Towing acknowledged the pricing error and explained what happened:

Livonia Towing was made aware of a concern regarding the pricing for towing and recovery services provided following a motor vehicle accident. As part of our standard operating procedures, we follow pricing guidelines established through our contract with the local police department. Additional charges may apply based on the work and labor required to safely and efficiently clear the accident scene.



We are committed to charging only for work performed. Our pricing practices are rooted in fairness, transparency, and the professional services our drivers provide to ensure safety for the public, first responders, and those involved in accidents.



During the winter months, Michigan towing companies experience a significant increase in service calls due to inclement weather. To maintain our service and safety standards, we expanded our staff. During this period of onboarding and training, an internal oversight occurred that resulted in a misquote on pricing.



Once identified, we acted expediently to coordinate with the Livonia Police Department and address the matter for the affected individual. We have also reinforced internal training and review procedures to prevent similar instances in the future.



We work closely with local law enforcement and take pride in serving our community with integrity and accountability. The safety of the public, officers on scene, and our drivers remains our top priority.



We value the trust placed in us and recognize the privilege and responsibility that comes with serving this community. We take immense pride in having provided towing services for this community for over forty years, and we intend to continue that legacy with professionalism, accountability, and a continued commitment to safety and fair service.



For drivers who find themselves in similar situations, there are several steps you can take:

If possible, try to push your car out of the right of way first

Ask police if they can help with the situation

Request an invoice with detailed charges from the tow company

Contact your insurance company to see if they'll cover towing costs

Residents should contact the police agency involved in the towing to verify fees

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact: Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form



——————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

