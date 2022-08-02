Southgate woman allegedly murdered by husband as domestic violence rises

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A neighborhood in Southgate is in shock tonight after one of their neighbors was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

Residents of Walter Street say it's a quiet, close neighborhood; However, many of them never spoke to the husband and wife living inside the home where Southgate police spent Monday night.

Police were searching for a 42-year-old woman, last seen on July 30.

A resident of Walter Street, David Constantakis said Monday night, "I came home from work and saw the crime scene tape around the house, basically I was as surprised as anyone."

Police were investigating the disappearance of a 42-year-old woman and questioning her husband.

During their investigation, the 44-year-old husband confessed to killing his wife in their home during a domestic dispute.

Police say he then attempted to cover up the murder by moving her body to another location in Washtenaw County.

"It’s sad all the way around," commented Constantakis.

Detective Sergeant Michael Murphy with Southgate Police Department told 7 Action News, "We have been seeing an uptick with the domestic violence as well as violent crime. Unfortunately, that just seems to be the trend in Michigan as well as the rest of the country."

According to a 2021 report by the United Nations, domestic violence cases increased by 25% to 33% globally during the pandemic.

Southgate police say they've seen the rise first-hand and have people coming to their department "all the time" looking for help from domestic violence.

They want you to know that they are there to offer that help.

"If you see anybody that you think is in harm's way, do what you can to help," said Detective Sergeant Murphy. "If you can, you may save someone’s life."

