Suspects launch fireworks at Dearborn police car and drivers on Ford Road

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are asking for the public's help locating suspects they say intentionally launched fireworks at local drivers and a police car Fourth of July night.

According to police, it happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday along Ford Road by Fordson High School and was one of more than 50 illegal firework incidents to happen in the city that night.

In the videos posted on social media, you can hear the laughter and car horns blaring.

A couple who lives down the street, and wants to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation, told us they saw it all; "I saw a couple of them get out and start running out after the kids and then there was a whole bunch of commotion after that. The fireworks lasted for a couple of minutes and hit several cars in passing as well as just sitting there."

Dearborn Police Department Cpl. Dan Bartok told us, "These fireworks, these mortars can seriously injure people. They can kill people in certain circumstances."

According to Bartok, at one point in the night, a police officer was responding to one of the dozens of incidents and while there, a suspect threw a mortar firework at the police car, which had an officer and civilian inside.

"That is extremely dangerous," Bartok said.

Thankfully, no one Tuesday night was injured, but cars were damaged and families were shaken up.

Police say at least two suspects have been arrested so far. Fireworks will not be allowed in Dearborn again until Labor Day weekend.

They plead with parents to, "Be responsible and look after your children."

The anonymous coupled commented; "There was a large group of them and they knew exactly what they were doing and they did it on purpose. They thought it was cute, funny, I don’t know. We could hear them laughing all the way over here."

"There’s multiple scenarios that this situation could have ended much worse," Bartok said.

If you have any information on the suspects who set off the illegal fireworks Tuesday, you're asked to reach out to Dearborn police at 313-943-2240.