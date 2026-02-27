Taylor woman held on $100K bond after chases, flooding 911 with calls

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Taylor woman is facing multiple felony charges after a series of high-speed police pursuits involving four departments, nearly 40 calls to 911 over 12 hours, and concerning statements made against officers.

Stacy Sears, 54, was given a $100,000 bond in court. The magistrate said she is a danger to the community.

The incidents began late Monday night in Trenton, where Sears fled during a traffic stop. Taylor police picked up the pursuit early Tuesday morning, but officers called it off to avoid endangering the public.

Detective Lt. Josh Schneider said Sears then called police herself — before fleeing again.

"About an hour later, we actually received a call from her. She was calling wanting officers to respond to her location. Officers went back out and again, she fled from our officers a second time," Schneider said.

Investigators say that is when Sears began flooding 911 with calls, making disturbing statements that were revealed in court.

Schneider said the calls raised immediate alarm.

"She again continued calling our 911 system. She's affecting our dispatch and ability to answer other 911 calls that are coming in," Schneider said.

The threats made in those calls were serious, according to investigators.

"Threatening to shoot them, to kill them if anybody were to come to her house. She was more than willing to kill the Taylor police officers if they were to respond," Magistrate Britney Carmona of 23rd District Court said.

That prompted Taylor police to launch an operation to take her into custody. The pursuit ended in a landfill in Huron Township, where the chase startled nearby residents.

"There were like 10 Huron cops in the driveway with their guns drawn, and he (my son) seen someone go by about 80 miles an hour. He was kinda scared," neighbor Holli Eramo previously told us.

Police found nine firearms in Sears' SUV, making the 911 threats even more alarming to the court.

"In one of her complaints, she indicated she had a shotgun, she had a scope. And lo and behold, one of the things recovered was a scope and that shotgun. So I don't think these were mere threats. I think she was very much able to carry out those threats," Carmona said.

Carmona also ordered a mental health assessment for Sears.

Schneider said mental health is a concern shared by Sears' own family.

"Definitely a concern for mental health. We did speak to some family. They also had concerns, confirming our suspicions. Hopefully, she can get the help that she needs," Schneider said.

Sears is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and misuse of 911.

She could face additional charges related to the threatening statements made during those calls. Investigators are reviewing the recordings and will turn them over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

