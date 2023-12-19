Watch Now
Accident involving 20 to 30 cars closes Telegraph on Detroit/Redford border

Telegraph Road shut down between Schoolcraft and Plymouth roads in Redford Township due to a crash involving 20 to 30 vehicles on Dec. 18, 2023.
Posted at 8:24 PM, Dec 18, 2023
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An accident involving between 20 and 30 cars has shut down both directions of Telegraph Road on the Redford Township/Detroit border.

The accident is in the area of I-96.

Redford Police say they cannot confirm what caused the accident but have called Wayne County for a salt truck.

Police say the accident happened around 7:00 p.m. There are no serious injuries reported. However, police are reporting minor injuries in some cases.

Dearborn Heights police are assisting in the cleanup.

