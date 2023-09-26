Testimony alleges suspect in kidnapping of Detroit twins planned for months to claim babies as her own

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Most of the witness testimony at Tuesday's preliminary examination was aimed at the storyline surrounding suspect Shantell Jones.

Testimony from several witnesses, two extremely close to Jones, painted the picture of Jones befriending Jazlyn Morgan in am effort to kidnap her babies and claim them as her own.

Jazlyn Morgan is a Detroit mother of five who gave birth to twins Montana and Matthew Bridges in August.

On August 20, they were kidnapped.

Morgan testified herself in court Tuesday, saying that 23-year-old Shantell Jones planned the kidnapping of her babies for months.

Morgan said that Jones friended her on Facebook under the name "Charlotte" when she was 7 months pregnant.

For about 2 1/2 months Morgan said that Jones would reach out saying she wanted to help Morgan get a single mom grant and financial help.

The day before the alleged kidnapping, on August 19, Jones came to Morgan's house to pick her up and take her to get financial help. However Morgan said that she was too tired to get up.

Instead the twins' father, Calvin Bridges answered the door and told Jones Morgan wasn't available.

Bridges testified that 10-15 minutes after that there were four masked suspects at the side of the house attempting to break in. He fired a shot and scared them off.

Morgan, Bridges, and the twins then went to Bridge's mom's house where they felt it was more safe.

Morgan testified that she then left the house to meet Jones at a Meijer. Morgan said that while there she and Jones had "mom talk" and then Jones told her to go to a liquor store with her to make copies of her driver's license and Social Security card.

Morgan did.

Morgan said that Jones told her the copies were to apply for a single mom's grant, but after making the copies Jones couldn't get the grant website to work.

Morgan testified that she had to go. She, Bridges, and their twins then went to a Quality Inn in Livonia to spend the night.

Around 10 p.m. Bridges said he had to go back to his house to get clothes.

That's when Morgan said she invited Jones to come up. Jones had allegedly been texting her that she had a gift card to give her for the twins.

Hotel surveillance video shows that Jones came up to the room with another woman, both were wearing hoods.

Morgan said that once they arrived she told the two women she needed to get a pop from downstairs and would be right back, but when Morgan came back to the room the women and her twins were gone.

Surveillance video shows the same two women leaving the hotel with the babies and their carriers.

Nieja Petty, Shantell Jones' on-and-off again girlfriend testified Tuesday that Jones came to her house with two babies that night saying they were her own.

Jones had been telling Petty that she was pregnant by IVF for months.

Petty testified that she was suspicious because the twins didn't look like Jones, and she was more suspicious when she received an Amber Alert regarding twins the next morning.

The fourth witness Tuesday was Jones's own mother.

She testified that the Monday morning after the alleged kidnapping she got a phone call with Jones on the line.

Jones' mother testified that she heard a commotion about babies being taken and she told her better to "give the babies back."

According to Jones' mother, she then got the babies and turned them into Detroit Police and ultimately back to a traumatized Jazlyn Morgan.

Testimony from Tuesday also alluded to Jones' girlfriend Nieja Petty being one of the four suspects that attempted to break into Morgan and Bridges' house.

More on that, and testimony regarding the other two adult suspects in this case, will be shared in the extended preliminary examination on October 27.