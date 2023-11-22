Travelers take off for third busiest holiday season on record

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — 55 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. AAA says this is the third busiest travel period since the organization began tracking the data in 2000.

Leslie Loomans and his wife Susan were at DTW preparing to take flight Wednesday afternoon. The couple says they've been traveling each holiday season for years.

"We’re headed for Charlotte, North Carolina (to see) our daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons and turkey tomorrow," said Leslie.

"Our kids do not come to Michigan. One's in North Carolina, the other is in California," Susan Loomans added.

AAA says 4.7 million travelers are set to fly out this Thanksgiving. The organization says most travelers are expected to drive.

The Leginess family says they typically travel for Christmas but this year they're traveling for Thanksgiving.

"We are going to Seattle. Our daughter moved there. She just finished law school and passed the bar and got a job in Seattle. So we’re flying out to spend the holiday with her," said Delinda Leginess as she stood with her daughter, son, and husband.

Tiffany Chen and Jacob Barr flew into Detroit Wednesday afternoon and say lines were a bit busier here in Michigan than they were at the St. Louis airport they flew in from.

"We’re traveling home for Thanksgiving. We’re spending Thanksgiving with my family," said Chen. "I always look forward to playing some games after dinner."

As families are preparing to enjoy their favorite holiday traditions, the TSA is stressing the importance of arriving at least two hours early to the airport as millions will be traveling over the coming days. They also warn Sunday will be one of the busiest travel days on record with 2.9 million people heading back home.