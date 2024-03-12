Watch Now
Two dead, one injured in Westland triple shooting

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 11, 2024
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead and a third has been injured in a triple shooting in Westland.

The scene is in the 2300 block of Deerfield Court. At around 6:15 p.m., officers discovered the three people inside a home after responding to reports of shots fired in the area.

Westland paramedics took the injured person to a local hospital. Their condition hasn't been released.

The incident is still under investigation, but police say there is no danger to the public.

