DETROIT (WXYZ) — The only thing that could make a Monday feel more like a Monday is probably getting pulled over by law enforcement. But this time, there was a reason to smile during the traffic stop.

Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington, deputies, and their community partners kicked off a day of spreading joy by giving drivers Kroger gift certificates, some valued at $250.

Click on the video to see the sheriff on Santa patrol in Kimberly Craig's report.