Wayne State University classes remote 'until further notice' due to pro-Palestinian encampment

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, Wayne State University transitioned to remote classes "until further notice" because of an encampment on campus.

A university spokesman tells 7 News Detroit that university administration has asked demonstrators to remove their tents several times.

7 News Detroit spoke with students who are impacted by the move to remote learning.

“I don’t see the need for classes to be remote because mostly it’s a peaceful protest," Pamela Esparza, a graduate student studying social work said.

Tatianna Mckenzie, a senior studying political science, said she had just learned buildings were closed when stopping by the fitness center which has a sign on the door and is locked. The sign explains an “ongoing public safety issue” has shifted the school to remote operations.

“What I feel about remote classes, ultimately, is I think that they are very desensitizing," Mckenzie said. "I don’t think that we really have like very rigorous curriculum to where we remain in engaged in what we’re learning."

Ali Hassan, who represents WSU Students for Justice in Palestine, said he believes the university's shift to remote learning means the administration is taking notice.

“The reason that they went remote is because we have put pressure on them," he said.

The group's demands for university administration include a call to divest from weapons-manufacturing companies, publish a full disclosure of investments, and for the university to issue a statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

On Monday the university published a video showing a university representative delivering an offer to the students. The representative let students know university president Kimberly Andrews Espy would meet with the students as requested but only if they vacated the encampment later that evening.

The students declined the offer and said they only want to meet with Espy on their terms.

Hasan said he believe it’s only a matter of time before the encampment is raided by campus police.

He said, “Obviously we're aware of the fact that it's going to get raided. If not today, if not now (then) tomorrow (or) a few days later. But I do believe that the university is trying to use scare tactics or they're trying to derail the organizer's morale, and the student's morale here."

When asked how long they're prepared to camp, Hassan replied, "As long as is necessary".

How soon in-person classes will return is anyone's guess, but the university said classes will be remote until further notice.

McKenzie said, “I hope to be in-person (tomorrow) but if not, ya know, I’m willing to go remote temporarily but I just hope that that’s not a permanent thing.”