Woman in custody after gun reportedly fired inside Dearborn's Fairlane Mall

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have a woman in custody in connection with a gun being fired inside Fairlane Mall Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. That's when police say they received calls about shots fired at the mall.

Officers say they learned about an altercation between two people when they arrived on the scene. Officials say they were told a woman had possibly fired off one shot.

The woman then reportedly left the mall. Police say she was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop nearby.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unknown what charges may be filed in this case at this time.