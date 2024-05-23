Wyandotte high school teacher arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from a child

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents at Roosevelt High School are reacting to news of one of their school teachers being arrested for trying to solicit sex from a child.

The Wyandotte Police Department told us Homeland Security Investigations used an online decoy to talk to the teacher.

The teacher thought he was talking to a girl under the age of 14. He was not.

Police arrested him Tuesday on Roosevelt High School grounds before school began.

They arrested him on charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a misdemeanor.

The school issued this statement in response to the arrest:

It's news that some may find shocking but senior at Roosevelt High Amira Decaminada, and her mom Kristina Decaminada say they do not. With permission from her mom, Amira told us the same teacher sexually harassed her friend, and her all of sophomore year.

"He finally got caught," said Amira. "There were sometimes when he would just straight up degrade me."

Amira told us the teacher was assigned to provide help to students with Individualized Education Program Plans.

She said instead of helping her, he made inappropriate comments to her about boys and called her cheer coach saying she shouldn't cheer because she was failing.

Amira and her mom say she was not.

"There was one time where I just got my varsity jacket and he said like ‘Is it new?’ And he was like ‘Can I smell it?’" shared Amira. "It just like made me struggle more, it kind of made me kind of give up in that class."

Her mom Kristina Decaminada said just thinking about it, "I feel actually sick to my stomach, it makes me want to vomit. She would be coming to me crying and we’d be reporting, no one was wanting to listen or do anything."

Kristina tells me they reported Amira’s experiences to the school and no action was taken.

In response to that claim the district issued a statement saying they “seek to be responsive to all concerns that parents and students raise while adhering to district policies.”

Amira says sophomore year was her worst year of high school, she started therapy from her experience with this teacher, most importantly, she's doing better now. I asked her why she’s speaking out now.

“Just to spread awareness. Because especially when you’re not getting heard in a situation, you might start thinking about it as normal, but it isn’t at all,” she says.

Wyandotte police tell me if there are any other victims out there, they want to hear your story, please reach out to them if you have one.

