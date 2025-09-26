Wyandotte's 5th annual Fire and Flannel Festival brings lumberjack fun to downtown riverfront

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you might want to break out your fall flannel and head down to Wyandotte for their 5th annual Fire and Flannel Festival.

The riverfront in downtown Wyandotte will be transformed this weekend into a lumberjack paradise with free lumberjack competition shows and fun for the entire family. You'll see everything from chainsaw carving, ax-throwing, log rolling, and many more lumberjack-approved events.

It's a family-friendly, free event for all ages in downtown Wyandotte starting Friday afternoon. Even the scarecrows are ready and in their fall flannel.

"We encourage everyone to wear flannel. We have people bring their dogs dressed in flannel, all the retailers and restaurants have their staff dressed in flannel, so it's a really fun event," said Julie Law, Fire & Flannel Festival organizer.

There will be a variety of different live events where festival goers can watch competitions where lumberjacks go head to head in live chainsaw carving and log climbing events, just to name a few.

"Everything from log rollers, axe throwing, fire axe, and dancing witches," Law said.

There will also be events like glass blowing and fire dancers, and there will be live music and other interactive events.

Mark Galletti is from Wyandotte and is looking forward to this year's event.

"You get to see things that you don't normally see. I love watching the lumberjacks go to town," Galletti said. "They have a whole bunch of vendors down here with everything from adult beverages to snacks for the kids, and it works really good because it stays late too and into the evening, which is a lot of fun."

Businesses in downtown Wyandotte, like Lunch Wyandotte Italian Sub Shop, are excited for Fire and Flannel.

"We are very much so looking forward to it. We are super excited, we love these big community events," said Amanda Gress, owner of Lunch Wyandotte Italian Sub Shop.

Gress says she and her mother are ready for their first Fire and Flannel Fest as new business owners and are prepared for the crowds.

"We have our flannels, and we have doubled the inventory in there, so we are just getting ready to get everyone over here," Gress said.

Shannon Fust and her husband Steve will be heading to Fire and Flannel Fest for their first time this weekend and plan to bring the whole family.

"Now that the kids are getting older, this is our chance to bring our daughters down here and enjoy it," said Steve Fust, Wyandotte resident.

The Fire and Flannel Fest starts Friday at 3 p.m. and will go until 11 p.m., and then again on Saturday from noon until 11 p.m.

