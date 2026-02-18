'Ya'll could've killed my son': Mother pleads for answers after son, 11, shot during drive-by

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A hail of gunfire changed everything in an instant for Lashay Martin and her family on Saturday, Feb. 7. Her son, Nicholas, was shot during a drive-by shooting.

Home surveillance footage shows what appears to be a dark-colored SUV roll up to a home on Magnolia Drive. It appears four people hopped out, and the group opened fire.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Mother pleads for answers after son, 11, shot during drive-by in Inkster

It was a terrifying 10 seconds for the Martin family. Investigators said it happened around 2:30 a.m. as Martin and her 11-year-old slept on the other side of what used to be the living room window.

"I seen the bullets hitting my TV, and I said, 'They're hitting our house,' and so I told my other kids, 'Get down. They're hitting the house,'" the mother of four recalled.

"I see the window shattered, so I'm scared cause I'm like I don't know where these people are. So, I pull him by his arm. He was dead weight. I'm pulling him by his arm into the room. I didn't even know he was hit yet," she said.

Hear more from Lashay Martin below:

Extended interview: Mom recalls drive-by shooting outside her home that injured her son

Martin said her daughter called 911.

As police were en route, she said her daughter discovered two bullet wounds on Nicholas and started applying pressure.

"He was shot twice. One through his stomach and out his back. A rifle bullet went through his left thigh, broke his femur bone. He has a rod in his thigh now," Martin explained.

She said Nicholas is slowly healing, but she's concerned the emotional scars may never go away. She's started a Gofundme to help cover moving expenses.

"He can't walk right now. He's not the jolly kid he used to be. He's hurt. He's afraid, wake up in the middle of the night tossing and turning," Martin said.

The family has since temporarily relocated as they look for a new place to call home.

"I don't know why they did, but I counted over 40-plus shots fired into my home," she said.

Martin said she has no idea who would do this, and she believes it's a case of mistaken identity.

"Cause I don't mess (with anyone). I don't talk to anyone. I don't bother anyone. I stay to myself. I go to work. I go home," she explained.

She said a similar incident happened to a neighbor in the fall.

"In October, when my neighbor's son got shot while sitting in his girlfriend's car," Martin recalled.

As police investigate, it's unclear if the two drive-bys are connected.

"What I want is the four suspects to be caught and do life cause ya'll could've killed my son," Martin said.

If you have any information, call Inkster police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.