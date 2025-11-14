Daughter of victim in McDonald's fatal stabbing returns to court with knife after seeing video

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The preliminary hearing for the woman charged in the fatal stabbing of another woman at an Eastpointe McDonald's in July was disrupted on Friday after a daughter of the victim left the courthouse and returned with a knife after seeing surveillance video in court.

Prosecutors played surveillance video they say shows the suspect, 26-year-old Afeni Badu Muhammad from Eastpointe, walking into the McDonald's and stabbing and killing her manager, 39-year-old Jennifer Harris of Mt. Clemens, on July 10.

Police say the victim's 17-year-old daughter left the courtroom at Eastpointe District Court after seeing the disturbing video of her mother's murder and retrieved a knife before being tackled by police when she reentered the courthouse.

The daughter was taken into custody, and we're told the prosecutor is considering charges. The family was barred from returning to the courtroom for the rest of the hearing due to the incident.

While showing the new video in court, prosecutors said Muhammad had her face covered with some sort of mask, and a large knife was hidden under her arm. They say she walked into the back of the McDonald’s after being sent home earlier that day by Harris for slacking off.

When Muhammad returned, prosecutors say she stabbed Harris at least 13 times.

Muhammad is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

“Even though Jennifer Harris had collapsed on her back bleeding, the defendant intended to finish the job on the ground,” Macomb County prosecuting attorney Kumar Palepu said.

In the interrogation video played in court, Muhammad showed investigators exactly how she stabbed the victim, saying she felt no remorse because Harris constantly “bullied her at work.”

“I feel better,” Muhammad said in the interrogation video.

Attorneys say the only reason the attack stopped is because a man who was in the drive-thru and saw everything — Devonte Pace — fired a warning shot toward the suspect.

“I guess it would be a warning shot because she didn’t get hit. But it definitely was toward her, and I didn’t mind shooting her. I was shooting at her,” Pace testified in court.

Judge Kathleen Galen found enough probable cause to send the case over to circuit court for further proceedings. Muhammad will be back in court Dec. 2.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that the family member returned with two knives. It was clarified that the family member returned with one knife.