How people are helping tornado victims following storms in southwest Michigan

(WXYZ) — Officials on the western side of the state are mobilizing relief efforts for people hit hard by last week's deadly storms.

In Branch County, the Branch County Sheriff's Office is publicizing efforts by the Branch County Community Foundation's emergency fund, which is accepting donations for the community of Union City. They have launched an online fundraising effort to support the fund.

The Branch County United Way has also established the Union City Tornado Relief Fund to provide direct financial support to individuals and families affected by the storm. All funds raised will go directly toward assisting victims and supporting recovery efforts in the community.

“Union City is a strong and resilient community, but disasters like this impact so many families,” said Kevin Sheppard, Executive Director of Branch County United Way, in a news release. “We want to ensure that our neighbors receive the support they need as they begin the process of rebuilding.”

To donate, click here: https://branchcountyuw.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=5

The community's high school has also opened a 24/7 refuge center for those impacted by the storm. Food, clothing, and shelter assistance are available. Those who wish to make a donation are asked to contact the high school directly.

A Red Cross shelter has also been set up at Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers, where workers are giving out hot means and volunteers are also giving out cleanup kits to people in Cass County. It will close at 6:00 p.m. Monday. More than 30 Red Cross disaster workers are assessing residential damage in impacted communities. They are also distributing emergency supplies to residents in impacted communities, beginning today in Union City in Branch County. Supplies include rakes, tarps, shovels, heavy-duty gloves, and snacks and water.

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help and information.

Southwest Michigan was hit by multiple tornadoes on Friday. Four people were killed, and at least 12 were injured.