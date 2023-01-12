Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe

(WXYZ) — The remaining three dogs stolen from a Detroit animal shelter have been found and safely returned home.

On Wednesday, thieves broke into the Detroit shelter stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home.

Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of the dogs, Titus, barked loudly leading the volunteers right to the house.

"They are my heart and soul. They are my babies," Ashley Swistak said.

Surveillance video captured the dognapping. The video shows the suspects going through paperwork and taking videos of the space.

According to Judi Jones with Make a Difference Rescue, it almost seemed like the suspects knew what they were doing.

"It was strange. They came in they kind of surveilled everything like they were taking videos of all the exits of all the dogs inside," she said.

The suspects are still on the loose so if you know any information about this incident, call DPD.