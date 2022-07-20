Reminder: I-94 closing for 7 days for Second Avenue bridge move in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation sent out a reminder this week that both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge will be shut down for seven days as they work to move and build the new Second Avenue bridge over I-94.

It will reportedly be the first network tied arch bridge in the state of Michigan. According to MDOT, self-propelled modular transporters will be used to move the skeleton of the bridge across the freeway before a new driving surface will be built on the bridge

The move will begin at 4 a.m. on July 22; around 1 a.m. that day, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street to Chrysler Drive. All ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue.

According to MDOT, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.