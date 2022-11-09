Watch Now

Rep. Debbie Dingell wins re-election in Michigan's new 6th Congressional District

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., center, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., left, and Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington. Democrats will call on President Donald Trump to drop his lawsuit and work with Democrats to lower prescription drug costs and expand healthcare coverage. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Rep. Debbie Dingell has won re-election in Michigan's new 6th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection.

Dingell, a Democrat, beat out her Republican opponent, Whittney Williams, who is a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan who moved to the U.S. at the age of 10.

The new 6th District includes Washtenaw County, western and southern Wayne County and a small portion of Oakland County.

Dingell has served in Congress since 2015, taking over for her husband, the late Rep. John Dingell who is the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history. She has focused often on the environment and Michigan's Great Lakes.

