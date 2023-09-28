Repairs can begin on partially-collapsed Eastern Market building, city says

The City of Detroit is allowing contractors to re-enter and stabilize the Del Bene building in Eastern Market after it suffered a partial collapse earlier this month.

The city's building department accepted a plan submitted last week by the owner to re-stabilize the building after originally planning to demolish it.

It houses several businesses including Jab's Gym, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit vs. Everybody and more.

After the city originally ordered the demolition, the owner of the building appealed and submitted documentation showing the building was safe to enter, stabilize, assess and repair. The city accepted that plan and adjourned the appeal hearing.

On Wednesday, BSEED Director David Bell said the owner, engineers and contractors can proceed, and DTE has been allowed to re-energize the building.

"We expect applications for permits and related documents to be submitted within 30 days and look forward to getting this building back online as soon as possible," Bell said in a statement.