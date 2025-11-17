Report: Nearly one-quarter of pregnant women in U.S. are not getting prenatal care in first trimester

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new March of Dimes report shows nearly one-quarter of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting prenatal care in the first trimester. Michigan is one of 21 states with worsening rates.

This new March of Dimes report shows a troubling pattern. It’s now the fourth straight year that early care has declined, with almost 25% of pregnant women not receiving prenatal care in the first trimester. It’s also the fourth year our country has been stuck at a historically low grade - D plus - for our national preterm birth rate.

The rate sits at 10.4%, meaning one in ten babies is born too early. And, racial disparities are worsening. Rates among babies born pre-term to Black moms and birthing people rose to 14.7%. We’re also seeing differences based on insurance. Moms with Medicaid have a higher preterm birth rate than those with private insurance.

So what is getting in the way of early prenatal care? A major issue is access. More than a third of counties in the U.S. don’t have an OB/GYN, a family doctor delivering babies, a midwife, or a birthing hospital. These are called maternity care deserts, and more than 2 million women of reproductive age live in these areas. Also, if a mom is on Medicaid, it may be harder to find a provider, and many are not sure if the pregnancy is partially or fully covered by insurance.

Delayed prenatal care can place a woman at risk. The March of Dimes report shows more chronic conditions in pregnant women. Pre-existing high blood pressure is up 6%, and diabetes is up 8%. Both raise the risk of preterm birth. The biggest danger is that we may not catch these early warning signs — along with other pregnancy complications that can come from preeclampsia, anemia, placental problems, or infections - when prenatal care is delayed.

Tragically, every year we lose more than 20,000 babies before their first birthday and over 600 moms during pregnancy, delivery, or within the first year postpartum. These numbers are not acceptable.

So, if you’re planning a pregnancy or think you might be pregnant, please get connected with a provider early if you can. Even one early visit can help catch problems when they’re most treatable. As a parent myself, I tell families this all the time. Getting that early start really gives moms and babies the best chance for a healthy pregnancy.

