Watch Now
News

Report: Picketers hit by vehicle outside GM's Flint Processing Center

GM logo
AP
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board will approve an incentives package on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (General Motors via AP)
GM logo
Posted at 8:15 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 20:15:40-04

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating an incident where multiple people picketing outside a General Motors facility in Swartz Creek were hit by a vehicle.

Flint ABC station WJRT is reporting it happened at the Flint Processing Center on Bristol Road just before 4 p.m. The station says five people were hit by an employee leaving the facility. Their injuries were minor and no one needed to be treated at the hospital.

Chief Matthew Bade told WJRT the picketers were blocking the driveway when the employee was trying to leave.

The driver has not been located.

WJRT received the following statement from GM:

"General Motors is committed to the health and safety of all employees. Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning