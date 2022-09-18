Watch Now
News

Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired

Congress Census
John Raoux/AP
FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding. The bill is a Democrat-led response to the Trump's administration's failed efforts to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Congress Census
Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 12:28:46-04

A watchdog group has determined that some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 census didn't have their work redone fully, weren't fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses.

The report by the U.S. Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General raises concerns about possible damage to the quality of the once-a-decade head count that determines political power and federal funding.

The report released Friday also says that off-campus students at colleges and universities were likely undercounted since the census started around the same time students were sent home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website