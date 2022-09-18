Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired

A watchdog group has determined that some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 census didn't have their work redone fully, weren't fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses.

The report by the U.S. Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General raises concerns about possible damage to the quality of the once-a-decade head count that determines political power and federal funding.

The report released Friday also says that off-campus students at colleges and universities were likely undercounted since the census started around the same time students were sent home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.