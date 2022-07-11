(WXYZ) — Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, is planning to head to Russia in the coming weeks in an effort to bring Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner back home.

Richardson, who works on behalf of the families of detainees, has previously secured the release of Huntington Woods native Danny Fenster, who was imprisoned in Myanmar.

According to ABC News, Richardson also played a role in securing the release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from Russia in a prisoner exchange.

Sources say Richardson met with Russian leadership earlier this year and came away with a clear sense of what they were willing to do.

ABC News reports that Russia has previously suggested it's interested in prisoner trades.

Griner has been imprisoned since mid-February after being stopped at an airport and accused of having vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage. She said she will plead guilty to the charges.

Whelan, who is from Novi, has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018 when he was arrested at a Moscow hotel and charged with espionage. He was convicted in June 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.