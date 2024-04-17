Reports of damage, downed trees in Ferndale, metro Detroit after storms hit

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a line of severe storms sailed through metro Detroit, we started receiving reports of damage and downed trees in Ferndale and other parts of the area.

Reporter Simon Shaykhet is out in Ferndale assessing the damage and talking to residents.

An antique shop on Hilton Road north of 9 Mile Road sustained damage to their roof, with water pouring inside.

Photo courtesy Maria Tee

“I could hear the wind start whipping up… I heard all this noise. We don’t have enough buckets to take care of everything,” said Daniel, an antique shop worker whose store was hit. "There's two floors in the top back of the store. The whole roof ripped off. You can see daylight right to the sky. It's flooding throughout."

He said that some things were lost and he's working to salvage other items. He told us he's not the only one in the area to lose items after the storm.

Other areas in metro Detroit also sustained damage.

Jennifer John sent us this photo from Rochester Hills.

As of Wednesday evening, there have not been reports of injuries.

