Republican candidates, minus Craig, to meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, will meet in their first debate.

Eight of 10 candidates will participate in Thursday night's event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet.

One of the leading contenders, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, will be absent due to a prior speaking commitment, according to his campaign. MIRS says Craig committed to the debate before pulling out.

Another debate is planned for June 2 on Mackinac Island.

The winner of the August primary will advance to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.