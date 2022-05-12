Watch
News

Republican candidates, minus Craig, to meet for 1st debate

James Craig
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August 2022 primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
James Craig
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 16:32:14-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many Republicans running for Michigan governor, minus one big-name candidate, will meet in their first debate.

Eight of 10 candidates will participate in Thursday night's event organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and MIRS, a Lansing-based news outlet.

One of the leading contenders, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, will be absent due to a prior speaking commitment, according to his campaign. MIRS says Craig committed to the debate before pulling out.

Another debate is planned for June 2 on Mackinac Island.

The winner of the August primary will advance to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Why we redesigned the website