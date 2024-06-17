Rescue teams recover body of teen boy who drowned at Camp Dearborn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager drowned at Camp Dearborn in Milford Township Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Hamtramck. Deputies said he was at the park with his family at the time.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s body went under around 1 p.m. His body was recovered around 2:50 p.m.

He drowned in 6 feet of water about 30 feet from shore, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team along with the Southeast Michigan Dive Group responded and recovered his body.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the drowning.

